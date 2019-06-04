Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced today that its subsidiary, Praxair, Inc., has been named a 2019 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company for the fourth consecutive year. Noteworthy companies are selected based on a survey that addresses four key areas of diversity management: Talent Pipeline, Talent Development, Leadership Accountability and Supplier Diversity.

The survey seeks to assess initiatives to hire, retain and develop women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBT and veterans. This year's survey included questions that connect talent programs and workplace practices to desired talent results. The analysis also addressed the intersectionality of race by analyzing women and men representation of each race/ethnicity separately, rather than combined.

"We are proud to again be recognized by DiversityInc for our strong diversity and inclusion performance," said Chief Diversity Officer Vanessa Abrahams-John. "Embracing diversity and being an inclusive company enables us to build the skill sets and capabilities we need to lead in innovation and operational excellence."

About Linde

Linde is a leading industrial gases and engineering company with 2018 pro forma sales of USD 28 billion (EUR 24 billion). The company employs approximately 80,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. Linde delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers and creates long-term value for all stakeholders. The company is making our world more productive by providing products, technologies and services that help customers improve their economic and environmental performance in a connected world.

For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com.

