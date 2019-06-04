Bexil Corporation Announces Results of Tender Offer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / Bexil Corporation (OTC PINK: BXLC) ("Bexil" or the "Company") today announced the results of its tender offer, which expired at 5:00 p.m. ET on June 3, 2019.

Based on the count by Securities Transfer Corporation, the depositary for the tender offer, Bexil accepted for payment an aggregate of 5,710 shares at a purchase price of $12.00 per share. The depositary will promptly pay for all the shares accepted for payment in accordance with the terms of the tender offer materials.

The number of shares of shares expected to be purchased by the Company and the aggregate purchase price for the shares are subject to final confirmation by the depositary and the proper delivery of shares tendered, including any shares tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedure.

Subsequent to the expiration of the tender offer, the Company may, in its sole discretion, engage in additional repurchases of shares of the Company. Such repurchases, should they occur, could be made through additional tender offers, solicited or unsolicited transactions in the open market, or in privately negotiated transactions at such times and prices, and on such other terms, as the Company deems appropriate. Such prices and terms may differ from the price and terms of the tender offer.

This announcement is for informational purposes only. This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any Company shares.

About Bexil Corporation

Bexil is primarily engaged through a subsidiary in investment management. To learn more about Bexil, including Rule 15c2-11 information, please visit www.Bexil.com.

Safe Harbor Note

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bexil, which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and other factors, together with all of the other information included in the Company's Annual Report, at http://www.bexil.com/cautionary-language.html, and similar information. The forward looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

