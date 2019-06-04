The "An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course provides an essential overview and will be valuable for newcomers to this field. It will also act as a good refresher for those with more experience.

Pharmaceutical packaging is a very specialised area with its own unique issues and problems. This course will provide delegates with a good basic grounding and appreciation of what is required for the packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Whether you are new to the industry, have a basic understanding or are familiar with the area, this course will provide you with useful knowledge and insights from an expert who has worked in the industry for over 25 years.

Benefits of attending:

Gain a solid overview of packaging component and material selection

Learn key properties of various packaging materials/systems

Appreciate pack testing and evaluation

Better understand packaging component specifications nHear about printing processes and controls

Hear about printing processes and controls

Gain knowledge on artwork generation and control

Comply with the regulatory requirements

Learn about transit packaging

Consider trade/supply chain requirements

Who Should Attend:

This course provides an essential overview and will be valuable for newcomers to this field. It will also act as a good refresher for those with more experience.

Account managers

Artwork producers

Auditors

Business developers

Clinical trial suppliers

Logistics personnel

Packaging design/labelling personnel

Project managers

Purchasers

Quality assurance and control personnel

Regulatory personnel

Suppliers to the industry

Technical writers

Agenda:

Day One

The role of packaging

Special aspects of pharmaceutical packaging

Regulatory overview

Agencies, guidelines and legislation

Dossier requirements

International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH)

Common Technical Document (CTD)

Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC)

Regulatory overview (continued)

Differences between submissions in the EU and USA Bar coding (briefly) EAN, 2D datamatrix, QR Counterfeiting and product security Drug Quality and Security Act Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD)



Choice of pharmaceutical packaging

Compatibility and ICH testing

Testing and evaluation Extractables and leachables



Day Two

New Product Development (NPD) process and role of packaging

Main pharmaceutical packaging formats and materials

Primary key properties glass, plastics, metals, blisters, laminates, tubes, aerosols, closures

Secondary pharmaceutical labelling labels, leaflets (PILs), cartons

Manufacture, benefits, potential Issues, testing

Trade transit requirements

Specifications

Environment

Artwork requirements

Some special requirements for packaging

Medical devices briefly:- Categories, CE Marking requirements

Child resistant closures

Tamper-evidence

Readability

Braille

Patient compliance

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzubly

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005698/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Pharmaceutical Packaging