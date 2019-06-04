The "Biotechnology for the Non-Biotechnologist" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biotechnology for the Non Biotechnologist, ideal for non-Scientists and Scientists who need to understand the basic theory, principles, techniques, and potential of biotechnology.

Course Overview

This intensive three-day course is ideal for non-scientists and scientists needing to understand the basic theory, principles, techniques and potential of biotechnology.

You will gain an overview of how biotech products are being developed and manufactured, and discuss the scientific and regulatory environment. The latest advances in regulation will be covered, including biosimilars and advanced therapies. The course will also discuss the role and importance of patents within biotech, including what actually can be patented.

Benefits of attending:

Gain an introduction to the fundamental principles of biotechnology

an introduction to the fundamental principles of biotechnology Improve your understanding of the key techniques used by biotechnologists

your understanding of the key techniques used by biotechnologists Understand the key regulatory considerations for biopharmaceuticals

the key regulatory considerations for biopharmaceuticals Discuss advances in regulation biosimilars and advanced therapies

advances in regulation biosimilars and advanced therapies Learn how to identify potential patents, and why and how they must be protected

Who Should Attend:

The course has been designed for those working in:

Quality assurance

Regulatory affairs

Legal and IP

Business development

Sales and marketing

Engineering

Finance

Clinical

Training

Project management

Agenda:

Day One

Introduction to biotechnology

Historical perspective

Diversity of biotechnology products

Impact on society

Product development overview

Introduction to molecular biology

DNA, RNA, genes, plasmids, and vectors

Protein synthesis transcription and translation

Re-expression of proteins

Recombinant DNA techniques

Monoclonal antibodies from mouse to human

Transgenic animals and plants

Development of production organisms

Transfection

Selection

Preservation

Fermentation technology and large scale production

Types of fermenters

Fermentation basics

Modes of operation

Process development

General discussion

Day Two

Process optimisation and scale-up

Scale-up strategies

Strain improvement

Media improvement

Process improvement

Analysis of biopharmaceuticals

Biological activity

Physicochemical characterisation

Purity, impurities and contaminants

Product recovery and purification

Cell harvesting and removal

Clarification intracellular and extracellular proteins

Chromatographic techniques

Formulation design of biopharmaceuticals

Factors affecting degradation

Choice of excipients

Prolonging shelf life

Process economics

Drug development and bioprocess economics

Optimising bioprocess economics

Manufacturing make or buy

Future manufacturing alternatives

General discussion

Day Three

Patenting biotech inventions

What is a patent?

What are the basic criteria for patentability?

What can be patented?

Can you patent genes, proteins, hybridomas, and stem cells?

Patent workshop

How to recognise what is patentable

Drafting claims to biotech inventions

Maximising protection for an invention

Understanding the examination process

Enforcing patents

Regulatory considerations of biopharmaceuticals

General principles

Product quality and control

Pre-clinical safety

Application of regulatory principles

What do regulators want?

Specifications

Product characterisation

Assessment of process change

Comparability guidance and strategy

Advances in regulation: biosimilars

Comparability, equivalence and biosimilarity

Biosimilars guidance

Guidance vs Practice a case study

Advances in regulation: advanced therapies

Gene therapy

Cell therapy

Tissue engineered products

General discussion

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cujq9w

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005699/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Biotechnology