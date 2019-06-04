RADWIN Chosen to Power CCTV & Wi-Fi Onboard Merseyrail Trains in UK

RADWIN's train-to-ground wireless solution chosen by Panasonic Business to provide connectivity for Merseyrail's new fleet of trains

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RADWIN (www.radwin.com), the market leading train-to-ground wireless solution provider, today announced that Panasonic Business will supply RADWIN's FiberinMotion train-to-ground wireless broadband communications solution for the Merseyrail network in Liverpool, UK.

RADWIN's FiberinMotion systems will be deployed across 75 miles of the Merseyrail route, powering a new fleet of 52 trains supplied by Stadler. RADWIN's train-to-ground solution will enable transmission of multiple services, including CCTV, on-board passenger Wi-Fi and Public Information Systems (PIS).

Mike Hewitt, CTO of ADComms, (A Panasonic Business) Transport and Public: "We are excited to partner with RADWIN on this project. The fleet of new trains will provide the foundation for the long term rail strategy of the Liverpool City region. A key part of this strategy is to enhance the passenger travel experience, and this project will help reassure passengers in relation to their safety and security with live CCTV access to the Merseyrail control room, and improve passenger productivity with Wi-Fi above and underground. The connectivity delivered will enable innovative solutions to be developed to improve operations and the passenger experience."

Nir Hayzler, VP Transportation Business Line, RADWIN: "We are proud to be selected by Panasonic -Business for this prestigious win, one of the first projects in the UK set to deploy a dedicated trackside network. Our advanced solutions deliver high throughput and quality of service (QoS). With FiberinMotion train-to-ground systems, rail and metro operators can run multiple applications from a single unified platform - from high-speed Wi-Fi to real-time CCTV transmission - helping them realize major cost savings and facilitating future service expansion."

About RADWIN

RADWIN is a leading provider of broadband wireless solutions. Incorporating the most advanced technologies such as a Beam-forming antenna and an innovative Air Interface, RADWIN's systems deliver optimal performance in the toughest conditions including high interference and obstructed line-of-sight. Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN's solutions power applications including backhaul, broadband access, private network connectivity, video surveillance transmission as well as delivering broadband on the move for trains, vehicles and vessels.

