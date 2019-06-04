Regulatory News:

IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent and nutrition, has been breaking boundaries since its beginning in 1889. Today, IFF is kicking off a new era that celebrates its history of innovation, customer-centric focus, new capabilities and the drive to deliver for customers of any size. IFF's new purpose: To redefine transform how we live in and care for the resources of our world, shows its commitment to being more than a flavors and fragrances company it advances its promise to do better for people and planet and in doing so, supporting its customers in their efforts to do the same. A new brand identity and mantra of Uncommon Sense encourages customers and employees alike to reject convention in favor of delivering what the world needs.

Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO, says that the new brand is designed to challenge expectations: "Five years ago, we promised to redefine IFF's role in the flavors and fragrances industry. Since that time, we have nearly doubled our product offerings, sales and world-class talent and expanded our customers base by more than tenfold. We have become a leader in sustainability -- responsible for many industry firsts and galvanized our employees to embrace their role in making the world a better place."

Mr. Fibig continued, "With such a diverse and expansive organization, we needed a purpose that can connect us globally. So, we've created something new in our industry a purpose that both embraces and goes beyond our day-to-day and helps us reach higher for the good of people and our planet. That's the essence of who we are. We want to be ahead, doing more and doing it better than the rest. Our new purpose and Uncommon Sense brand are aiming high, but I believe our purpose should bring our people together while making us stretch beyond what we think is possible today."

Uncommon Sense, the Company's new mantra, challenges its employees to rethink conventional wisdom to create a culture where ideas and possibilities flow. Mr. Fibig said, "This is the type of approach that has led to some of the biggest dreams and greatest inventions of our world. These are the ideas that have allowed us to fly, that have sent humans to the moon; that let us dream of living on Mars. Uncommon Sense opens the door for us to make the impossible, possible."

The brand is underpinned by three pillars: Question Everything, Champion Creators, and Do More Good. Unapologetically bold and purposefully inclusive, the new identity expands the definition of IFF's work and reaches further than ever before. To learn more about IFF's next era, watch the new brand video at www.iff.com.

