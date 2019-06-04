Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2019 To Be Announced On 10 October In Buenos Aires

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The seventh annual list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, will be announced on Thursday 10 October at Usina del Arte in Buenos Aires. Previously held in Colombia, Mexico and Peru, this year represents Buenos Aires' and Argentina's first time hosting Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants awards programme. The event is made possible with the support and collaboration of Buenos Aires City Tourism Board and the Secretary of Tourism of Argentina.

Chefs, restaurateurs, journalists and gastronomes from all over the world arrive in the Argentine capital to celebrate the prolific achievements and diversity of Latin American cuisine. Attendees will be invited to hallmark events which include a welcome dinner, the thought-leadership series #50BestTalks, presented by Miele, at Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires and the annual Chefs' Feast on 9 October. The three-day series of events culminates with the gala awards ceremony, where the annual list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants is revealed for 2019. Additional prizes include the Sustainable Restaurant Award, the Chefs' Choice Award, sponsored by Estrella Damm, and the Latin America's Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by República del Cacao.

William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, comments: "As an organization, we've had incredible success with each edition of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants. We are thrilled to host this year's awards in Buenos Aires. Alongside the international nature of its cuisine and proud heritage, the city's gastronomy and local viniculture is uniquely representative of the region's profile."

"This event provides a great opportunity for tourism in the city since travelers often choose a destination because of its cuisine, and 50 Best brings major figures from the culinary world to its host location," says Gonzalo Robredo, president of the Tourism Board of Buenos Aires. "International chefs will find that Buenos Aires combines the best of our own cuisine and of Latin American food due to the variety of Latin American immigration in our city, which has enhanced its flavour over the last decade."

Three special awards will be announced in advance of the ceremony as part of the build-up. They include the Latin America's Best Female Chef Award, the American Express Icon Award and the Miele One To Watch Award.

