Nicolas Moyon named head of mobile video advertising company's French market

Shuttlerock, the pre-eminent provider of mobile-first creative, today announced an expansion from its European headquarters in Berlin, Germany with a new presence in Paris, France. The company has hired Nicolas Moyon, an experienced advertising and Facebook Marketing Partners professional, as head of the French market.

"Europe holds many exciting opportunities for digital marketing, but the marketplace is very nuanced as you move from country to country," said Jonny Mole, senior vice president and head of partnerships, EMEA, for Shuttlerock. "By expanding from our Berlin hub and offering a presence in Paris, we are able to better serve the unique needs of our France-based customers."

Shuttlerock's proprietary platform leverages designers and technology to quickly create high-performance mobile video ads using a single visual asset as simple as a still photo. The company has served over 1,300 brands around the world and created nearly 11,000 unique mobile advertising videos.

"Paris has long been a global center of arts, fashion and luxury, and many of the world's most well-known and admired brands were born here," added Mole. "Our goal at Shuttlerock is to empower agencies and marketers alike to leverage those brand strengths in this new global digital landscape, which is unrelenting in speed and scale."

Shuttlerock's France location is at 40 Rue du Colisée in the heart of central Paris.

For more information, visit www.shuttlerock.com.

About Shuttlerock

Shuttlerock is the pre-eminent provider of mobile-first creative with unrivaled speed and limitless scale, unlocking new potential in digital marketing. Its proprietary platform leverages designers and technology to quickly create high-performance mobile video ads using a single visual asset as simple as a still photo. The resulting ads allow agencies and brands to maximize existing creative for a wider audience.

Founded in 2011, Shuttlerock is providing guidance on effective digital marketing all over the world in over 30 languages and is one of the leading Facebook and Instagram Marketing Partners. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Berlin, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo and Nelson, New Zealand.

Web shuttlerock.com

Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/Shuttlerock/

Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/shuttlerock/

Twitter | @shuttlerock

LinkedIn | https://www.linkedin.com/company/shuttlerock/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005316/en/

Contacts:

Brenda Patterson

brenda@shevrushpr.com