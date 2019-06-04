Food Processing Suppliers Association: Industry Leaders Join to Create Live Beef Patty Line at PROCESS Expo 2019

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced the list of manufacturers who will be participating in the live automated beef patty production line that will be on display on the PROCESS EXPO 2019 show floor. PROCESS EXPO will take place October 8-11, 2019 at Chicago's McCormick Place, and there will be live demonstrations of the beef patty line, three times daily, to show attendees this automated process beginning with introduction of raw beef into the grinder, passing throw formation of the patties, interleaving and stacking of the patties, of the packages and flex loading into sealed packages of four patties commonly found in today's supermarkets.

Participating exhibitors in this line include:

Eagle Product Inspection

GEA

Handtmann

INTRAY

Pacproinc (Packaging Progressions Inc)

PRIMEdge

"We expect this line to be one of the most popular at this year's show given the consumer's familiarity with the product," said Jarrod McCarroll, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Weber, Inc. "However, the typical consumer has no idea of the technical sophistication that goes into making a consistently high-quality product on a large scale. These demonstrations will give our attendees a glimpse into how this is done and likewise how this equipment can be applied for other products. One of the major benefits in the PROCESS EXPO Production Lines is that each manufacturer has technical experts present during the demonstrations and throughout the show to not only discuss the equipment on display but perhaps more importantly listen to the challenges our attendees are facing and how this equipment might help."

"The PROCESS EXPO Production Lines were tremendously popular with attendees when introduced at our last show in 2017 with more than half of our audience attending at least one demonstration," said David Seckman, President & CEO of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA). "As a result, we have decided to expand the Production Line program for 2019 with new lines and adding demonstrations to the Day 4 schedule of the show for attendees who can't make it earlier in the week. We are confident that these moves will be well received given that this is the only trade show where food processors get a chance to see this technology in action with real raw materials."

For more information on attending the show or to register please visit www.myprocessexpo.com. For more information regarding exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019 contact Brent Ausink at brent@fpsa.org or (757) 268-2021.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Pet Food, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.

For further information, Contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Contact

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

