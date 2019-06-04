

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After several Republican-led delays, the House on Monday finally approved a $19 billion disaster aid package to provide assistance to communities ravaged by tornadoes, wildfires, flooding and other disasters.



The House voted 354 to 58 in favor of the disaster relief bill, with all of the votes against the legislation coming from the GOP side of the aisle.



The bill was already approved by the Senate and now heads to the desk of President Donald Trump, who has indicated he will sign the measure.



House leaders had hoped to pass the bill by unanimous consent during the Memorial Day recess, but the move was blocked on three separate occasions by Republican lawmakers.



GOP Congressmen Chip Roy, R-Tex., Thomas Massie, R-Ken., and John Rose, R-Tenn., objected to using the procedural maneuver to pass the bill while so many lawmakers were out of town.



Some Republicans had also hoped to grant Trump's request to add money to address migration at the southern border to the bill.



Trump is expected to sign the bill even though it does not provide additional border funding but does include more money for Puerto Rico, which he has opposed.



