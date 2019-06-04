Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE(R) US Sector UCITS ETF (5HED) Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE(R) US Sector UCITS ETF: Decrease of total expense ratio 04-Jun-2019 / 14:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ossiam IRL ICAV 70 Sir John Rogerson's Quay Dublin 2 Ireland (the "Company") June 4th, 2019 Notice to shareholders of the share class Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE(R) US Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) Decrease of Total Expense Ratio (TER) Dear Shareholder, The Board of Directors of the Company would like to inform you that it has decided to decrease the annual Total Expense Ratio (TER) on the share class Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE(R) US Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD). ISIN Name Previous TER Current TER IE00BF92LR56 Ossiam ESG Low Carbon 0.85% 0.75% Shiller Barclays CAPE(R) US Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) The above decrease of annual TER was taken into account in the calculation of the net asset value of the share class from April 24th, 2019. This change of TER has been reflected on the updated Prospectus of the Company and the KIID of the share class on May 13th, 2019. Please refer to the Prospectus of the Company for additional information. Any further information may be obtained by sending an email to info@ossiam.com. Yours sincerely, On behalf of OSSIAM IRL ICAV, The Board of Directors ISIN: IE00BF92LR56 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: 5HED LEI Code: 635400DZBZDWPESZQT37 Sequence No.: 9055 EQS News ID: 819259 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2019 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)