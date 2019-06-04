Announcement from Jetpak's Extra General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The extra general meeting of Jetpak Top Holding AB ("Jetpak" or the "Company") was held today on 4 June and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

Resolution regarding incentive program for employees

The extra general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors proposal, to issue a maximum of 300,000 warrants, with deviation from the shareholders preferential rights, which may result in a maximum increase in the Company's share capital of SEK 300,000. The warrants shall entitle to subscription of new shares in the Company during the period 1 June 2022 up to an including 30 June 2022. The subscription price for subscription of shares shall be determined to an amount equal to 112 percent of the volume weighted average price at Nasdaq First North Premier during the period from 14 June 2019 up to and including 28 June 2019.

The warrants shall be subscribed for by senior executives, employees and key persons in the Company and company group and the Company, with the right and obligation to, at one or several occasions, transfer the warrants to senior executives, employees and key persons, who are or will become employed by the Company or within the company group, at a price that is not less than the fair market value of the warrant according to the Black & Scholes valuation model and otherwise on the same terms as in the issuance.

The maximum dilution of the incentive program will amount to a maximum of app. 2.44 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company, assuming full subscription and acquisitions and exercise of all warrants offered.

For more information please contact:

Kenneth Marx, CEO, phone +46-(0)-73-368-54-00, e-mail kenneth.marx@jetpak.com

Peter Hallman, CFO, phone + 46-(0)-73-368-52-10, e-mail peter.hallman@jetpak.se

The Company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, e-mail info@fnca.se, phone +46-8-528-003-99

About Jetpak:

