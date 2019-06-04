DeepRock Minerals Inc.: Dr. Christian G. Derosier Joins Deeprock Minerals as Vice-President of Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / DeepRock Minerals Limited (the "Company") (CSE Symbol: "DEEP"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Christian Derosier, P.Geo., D.Sc., to the position of Vice-President of Exploration.

Dr. Derosier received his Diploma in Physical, Chemical, and Natural Sciences (S.P.C.N.) from the University of Paris, France in 1966; followed by his M.Sc., Geology in 1969 and his D.Sc. Geology in 1971, also from the University of Paris. Christian is a member of the Order of Geologists of Quebec and the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He brings almost 50 years of global exploration, project development and mining experience to DeepRock's management team. Dr. Derosier is fluent in both French and English and as well, has working knowledge of Spanish, Arabian and German.

Dr. Derosier has served as a Director of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada and as both a Vice-President and a President of the Quebec Prospectors Association. In addition, he is very experienced in the workings of exploration companies having, over the past 20 years, served as a Founder, Director and President of a number of Canadian junior exploration firms.

Dr. Derosier is widely recognized and highly respected as one of Canada's foremost geoscientists who possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience on both a national and international scale. His role as a senior advisor cannot be overstated. Notably, Dr. Derosier recently managed the exploration and development of two of Canada's most significant Vanadium-Titanium-Iron resources the Lac Dore and Iron-T, each located in province of Quebec. Dr. Derosier was responsible, along with CEO Patrick O'Brien for the acquisition of the Iron-T Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project for VanadiumCorp. Dr. Derosier developed the Iron-T Deposit into its current size it is today and managed it through a succession of positive and acceptable qualifying technical studies. He also managed the first serious exploration and drilling programs carried out on the Lac Dore Deposit since the early 2000's.

In his highly successful career of exploration, development and mining endeavours Dr. Derosier has amassed an enormous wealth of worldwide experience working on and heading up projects in such countries as Canada, USA, Columbia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Venezuela, Ecuador, People's Republic of China, Belgium, France, Cameroon, Guinea, Ghana, Madagascar, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Haiti, and Guyana.

Dr. Derosier has spearheaded an expansive and diversely challenging range of worldwide assignments for dozens of Canadian and International exploration and mining companies. These have included some very important and impressive undertakings in Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and the rest of eastern Canada. They have included managing many exploration and prospecting programs; carrying out Economic Impact Studies; arranging mining financings; supervising extensive drill programs; evaluating mineral deposits and producing mines; compiling inventories of resources and reserves; undertaking ore reserve calculations; and being involved and instrumental in a number of notable discoveries.

Aside from his vast general geoscientific experience in international and domestic undertakings, Dr. Derosier is very familiar with the geology specific to all Quebec and Ontario mining camps; especially the Chibougamau, Matagami, Val d'Or, and Rouyn-Noranda region where DeepRock's key assets are situated.

A few highlights of Dr. Derosier's experience and achievements specific to Quebec would include:

Christian was highly involved in the financing and discovery of the Gonzague-Langlois polymetallic mine in Lebel sur Quevillon (VSM Resources, 1989) which was sold to Cambior and is now owned and operated by Breakwater Resources.

**NOTE this is the producing world-class Langlois VMS Zinc-Copper-Silver Mine that is situated immediately north of DeepRock's Ralleau VMS-Gold Project near Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Quebec

Instrumental in the discovery of a 2 million ton copper deposit near Chibougamau (the Corner Bay Project), Quebec.

Instrumental in programs for increasing and proving the reserves of two titaniferous ore deposits around the Lac Allard ilmenite deposit, Quebec; undertaking and proving ore reserves of a 100 million tonne asbestos deposit near Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada for Rio Algom Mines Ltd.; and carrying out an evaluation and ore reserve calculation for an asbestos deposit of 100 million tonnes near Chibougamau, Quebec.

Dr. Derosier's past experience also includes roles under DeepRock's CEO Patrick O'Brien where Dr. Derosier served as a Vice President of Exploration or Corporate Director. He was responsible for the exploration and development of the world renown Lac Dore, Lac Dore North, Iron-T and Game Changer Vanadium-Iron-Titanium Projects. Dr. Derosier was very instrumental in the screening and acquisition of these key projects as well as many others. He has provided his expertise and endorsement as the QP under National Instrument 43-101 on numerous qualifying projects of merit. In addition, Dr. Derosier has also sat alongside Patrick O'Brien on various junior mining and private company Boards.

Dr. Derosier, P.Geo., D.Sc., commented, "I am very pleased to be contributing to the success of DeepRock Minerals at this important time. This is a very pivotal time for the junior mining sector and Patrick O'Brien is always a pleasure to work alongside. The DeepRock team's optimism, ingenuity and tenacity will provide lots of opportunity for DeepRock investors and I look forward to being part of that experience, which will no doubt, be built on the highest level of trust and integrity."

