

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting a substantial increase in new orders for U.S. manufactured goods in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing factory orders pulled back in the month of April.



The report said factory orders slumped by 0.8 percent in April after jumping by a downwardly revised 1.3 percent in March.



Economists had expected factory orders to drop by 0.9 percent compared to the 1.9 percent spike originally reported for the previous month.



Orders for durable goods led the pullback by factory orders, plunging by 2.1 percent in April after surging up by 1.7 percent in March. The steep drop came as orders for transportation equipment plummeted by 5.9 percent.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said orders for non-durable goods rose by 0.5 percent in April after climbing by 0.9 percent in March.



The report also said shipments of manufactured goods fell by 0.5 percent following two consecutive monthly increases, while inventories of manufactured goods edged up by 0.3 percent.



With shipments falling and inventories rising, the inventories-to-shipments ratio ticked up to 1.37 in April from 1.36 in March.



