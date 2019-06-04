

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortune 500 company Quest Diagnostics Inc. revealed a breach of personal information that might affect about 11.9 million customers.



In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Quest said the compromised data involves personal information, medical information as well as social security numbers. However, the clinical laboratory claimed that test results were not leaked.



The company said an unauthorised user accessed data from a system used by American Medical Collection Agency or AMCA, hired by Quest's billing vendor Optum360. The first hint about the breach came from AMCA in mid May. Later Quest confirmed the breach and engaged forensic experts to arrive at the final number of compromised data.



Quest said it stopped sending collection requests to AMCA and plans to notify Quest patients, healthcare providers as well as other stakeholders.



Quest with around 6600 patient access points and 46,000 employees serves one in three adult Americans.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX