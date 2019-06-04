sprite-preloader
04.06.2019 | 16:46
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, June 4

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 May 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
China Everbright Intl.6.5%
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)5.9%
Northland Power Income Fund5.7%
Atlantica Yield5.7%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund5.0%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings4.5%
Enbridge4.4%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 4.1%
Metro Pacific Investments3.5%
China Longyuan Power Group3.4%
OPG Power Ventures 3.2%
Pennon Group3.0%
National Grid2.8%
Pattern Energy Group2.8%
DP World2.8%
TransAlta Renewables2.6%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund2.5%
Kunlun Energy2.4%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.4%
Engie2.3%

At close of business on 31 May 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity8.7%
Multi Utilities19.9%
Ports2.8%
Renewable Energy31.2%
Telecoms infrastructure2.9%
Water & Waste18.5%
Toll roads2.8%
Gas12.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets0.9%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America24.4%
China22.3%
Latin America8.1%
United Kingdom8.7%
Global16.5%
India3.2%
Europe (excluding UK)5.5%
Asia (excluding China)7.6%
Middle East2.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets0.9%
100.0%

© 2019 PR Newswire