Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, June 4
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 May 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|China Everbright Intl.
|6.5%
|Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)
|5.9%
|Northland Power Income Fund
|5.7%
|Atlantica Yield
|5.7%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|5.0%
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|4.5%
|Enbridge
|4.4%
|Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund
|4.1%
|Metro Pacific Investments
|3.5%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|3.4%
|OPG Power Ventures
|3.2%
|Pennon Group
|3.0%
|National Grid
|2.8%
|Pattern Energy Group
|2.8%
|DP World
|2.8%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.6%
|Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund
|2.5%
|Kunlun Energy
|2.4%
|Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
|2.4%
|Engie
|2.3%
At close of business on 31 May 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £51.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|8.7%
|Multi Utilities
|19.9%
|Ports
|2.8%
|Renewable Energy
|31.2%
|Telecoms infrastructure
|2.9%
|Water & Waste
|18.5%
|Toll roads
|2.8%
|Gas
|12.3%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|0.9%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|24.4%
|China
|22.3%
|Latin America
|8.1%
|United Kingdom
|8.7%
|Global
|16.5%
|India
|3.2%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|5.5%
|Asia (excluding China)
|7.6%
|Middle East
|2.8%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|0.9%
|100.0%