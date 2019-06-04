Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
London, June 4
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 May 2019
its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|10.84
|Gazprom
|9.77
|Novatek
|9.63
|Lukoil
|9.09
|PZU
|4.94
|X5 Retail Group
|4.53
|KGHM Polska Miedz
|3.68
|Mail Ru Group
|2.93
|Komercni Banka
|2.82
|Santander Bank Polska SA
|2.72
The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 May 2019 was as follows:
|Russia
|64.60
|Poland
|18.24
|Turkey
|10.25
|Hungary
|3.92
|Romania
|1.96
|Greece
|3.15
|Czech
|2.82
|Kuwait
|0.90
|Other European
|0.22
|Cash & Equivalents
|-6.06