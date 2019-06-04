Press conference will introduce new virtual toolkit that provides tailored content and resources to help early stage businesses scale
Stanford Graduate School of Business:
WHAT:
A virtual press conference to learn how Stanford GSB is furthering its global reach and impact with Stanford Embark, a comprehensive toolkit that will deliver tailored content designed by Stanford's world-class faculty and partner founders to support entrepreneurs through each stage of their venture.
Learn why Stanford GSB is making its proprietary methods and knowledge available to a new audience through interactive tools, see how the subscription-based platform works with a live demo and hear directly from beta users who are already experiencing success after participating in Embark.
WHEN:
Wednesday, June 12, 2019
9:00 a.m. PT: Live press conference, demo and Q&A
WHERE:
Virtual conference via Zoom
WHO:
Stefanos Zenios, professor of operations, information technology; and faculty co-director of Stanford GSB's Center for Entrepreneurial Studies
ATTENDANCE AND INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:
The presentation will be on the record, and individual interview requests can be accommodated. To confirm attendance to the press conference and schedule interviews, please email StanfordGSB@ideagrove.com by Tuesday, June 11.
