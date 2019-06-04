Press conference will introduce new virtual toolkit that provides tailored content and resources to help early stage businesses scale

Stanford Graduate School of Business:

WHAT:

A virtual press conference to learn how Stanford GSB is furthering its global reach and impact with Stanford Embark, a comprehensive toolkit that will deliver tailored content designed by Stanford's world-class faculty and partner founders to support entrepreneurs through each stage of their venture.

Learn why Stanford GSB is making its proprietary methods and knowledge available to a new audience through interactive tools, see how the subscription-based platform works with a live demo and hear directly from beta users who are already experiencing success after participating in Embark.

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

9:00 a.m. PT: Live press conference, demo and Q&A

WHERE:

Virtual conference via Zoom

WHO:

Stefanos Zenios, professor of operations, information technology; and faculty co-director of Stanford GSB's Center for Entrepreneurial Studies

ATTENDANCE AND INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:

The presentation will be on the record, and individual interview requests can be accommodated. To confirm attendance to the press conference and schedule interviews, please email StanfordGSB@ideagrove.com by Tuesday, June 11.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005804/en/

Contacts:

Idea Grove for Stanford GSB

Sarah Jenne, 972-850-5855

sjenne@ideagrove.com

Stanford GSB Media Relations

Kristin Harlan, 650-546-1831

gsbmediarelations@stanford.edu