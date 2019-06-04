Heijmans NV: Municipality of Rotterdam and Heijmans sign contract for Parkbuurt Hoogvliet project

Heijmans and the Municipality of Rotterdam have signed a development contract for the new-build Parkbuurt project in Hoogvliet. The project involves the phased realization of 137 energy-efficient ground-floor owner-occupied and rental homes (EPC 0.0) on the Oedevlietsepark. In the project (approximately €37 million), the park will be taken as the starting point for creating a healthy living environment. Sustainable materials will also be used.

With the Parkbuurt, which is part of the larger area development around the Oedevlietsepark, the Municipality of Rotterdam wants to contribute to the creation of a diverse supply of housing in Hoogvliet. In the nature-inclusive project, Heijmans aims to create a healthy living environment, taking the existing Oedevlietsepark as a natural starting point. A wide range of climbing and other plants will be planted, and natural boundaries will be used. Semi-open paving is also used in parts of the project, to drain rainwater.

Sustainable and home control

The homes Heijmans will build vary in floor space from 132 to 154 square metres; they will have their own backyards, and large verandas at the front connecting to the park. Because Heijmans uses sustainable materials and will equip the gas-free homes with underfloor heating and Heijmans SlimWonen home control systems, home buyers are eligible for a sustainability mortgage and banks are prepared to increase their financing capacity.

Phasing

The realization of the first phase (28 homes for private buyers and 22 rental homes) is expected to start at the end of 2019, followed by phases 2 and 3. Heijmans will undertake the sale of homes to private buyers itself, and expects to conclude an agreement for the sale of rental homes in the near future. For the project, Heijmans is working with RoosRos Architects.

