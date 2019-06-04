sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 4869 ISIN: GB0006436108 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
04.06.2019 | 17:31
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 4

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, Tuesday, 4 June 2019, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed, including ordinary resolution 11, and special resolutions 12 and 13 as special business of the Company:

Resolution 11 - To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.
Resolution 12 - To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.
Resolution 13 - To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes
For & Discretion
%		Votes
Against
%		Votes
Withheld
Resolution 123,778,258100.0000.001,224
Resolution 223,649,83799.54180,4670.4610,678
Resolution 323,779,102100.003800.000
Resolution 423,768,63999.993,0600.017,783
Resolution 523,770,16499.991,5350.017,783
Resolution 623,768,63999.993,0600.017,783
Resolution 723,770,16499.991,5350.017,783
Resolution 819,734,77783.024,036,92116.987,783
Resolution 923,745,10299.9122,1060.0912,274
Resolution 1023,764,56199.976,7910.038,130
Resolution 1123,757,93699.9120,3240.091,222
Resolution 1223,738,51299.8828,8650.1212,105
Resolution 1323,758,68899.9317,6890.073,105

4 June 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire