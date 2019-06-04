BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM
London, June 4
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)
Results of AGM
Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, Tuesday, 4 June 2019, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed, including ordinary resolution 11, and special resolutions 12 and 13 as special business of the Company:
Resolution 11 - To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.
Resolution 12 - To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.
Resolution 13 - To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at:
http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:
|Votes
For & Discretion
%
|Votes
Against
%
|Votes
Withheld
|Resolution 1
|23,778,258
|100.00
|0
|0.00
|1,224
|Resolution 2
|23,649,837
|99.54
|180,467
|0.46
|10,678
|Resolution 3
|23,779,102
|100.00
|380
|0.00
|0
|Resolution 4
|23,768,639
|99.99
|3,060
|0.01
|7,783
|Resolution 5
|23,770,164
|99.99
|1,535
|0.01
|7,783
|Resolution 6
|23,768,639
|99.99
|3,060
|0.01
|7,783
|Resolution 7
|23,770,164
|99.99
|1,535
|0.01
|7,783
|Resolution 8
|19,734,777
|83.02
|4,036,921
|16.98
|7,783
|Resolution 9
|23,745,102
|99.91
|22,106
|0.09
|12,274
|Resolution 10
|23,764,561
|99.97
|6,791
|0.03
|8,130
|Resolution 11
|23,757,936
|99.91
|20,324
|0.09
|1,222
|Resolution 12
|23,738,512
|99.88
|28,865
|0.12
|12,105
|Resolution 13
|23,758,688
|99.93
|17,689
|0.07
|3,105
4 June 2019