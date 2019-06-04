BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)



Results of AGM



Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, Tuesday, 4 June 2019, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed, including ordinary resolution 11, and special resolutions 12 and 13 as special business of the Company:



Resolution 11 - To grant the Directors authority to allot shares.

Resolution 12 - To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

Resolution 13 - To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.



In accordance with listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at:



http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes

For & Discretion

% Votes

Against

% Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 23,778,258 100.00 0 0.00 1,224 Resolution 2 23,649,837 99.54 180,467 0.46 10,678 Resolution 3 23,779,102 100.00 380 0.00 0 Resolution 4 23,768,639 99.99 3,060 0.01 7,783 Resolution 5 23,770,164 99.99 1,535 0.01 7,783 Resolution 6 23,768,639 99.99 3,060 0.01 7,783 Resolution 7 23,770,164 99.99 1,535 0.01 7,783 Resolution 8 19,734,777 83.02 4,036,921 16.98 7,783 Resolution 9 23,745,102 99.91 22,106 0.09 12,274 Resolution 10 23,764,561 99.97 6,791 0.03 8,130 Resolution 11 23,757,936 99.91 20,324 0.09 1,222 Resolution 12 23,738,512 99.88 28,865 0.12 12,105 Resolution 13 23,758,688 99.93 17,689 0.07 3,105

4 June 2019