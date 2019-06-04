Lenta Ltd. (LNTA;LNTR) Lenta Ltd.: PDMR transaction 04-Jun-2019 / 17:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LENTA LTD. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tatiana Yurkevich 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status HR director b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Lenta Ltd. b) LEI 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of GDRs representing ordinary shares of Lenta the financial Ltd instrument, type of instrument Identification code US52634T2006 b) Nature of the Disposal transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) 3.60 USD 33,800 GDRs d) Aggregated information - Aggregated 33,800 GDRs volume 3.60 USD - Price e) Date of the 2019-05-31 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016 Category Code: DSH TIDM: LNTA;LNTR LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 Sequence No.: 9062 EQS News ID: 819343 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2019 11:07 ET (15:07 GMT)