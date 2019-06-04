THERANEXUS: THERANEXUS ANNOUNCES THE FORMATION OF ITS SCIENTIFIC BOARD

Lyon, 4 June 2019 - Theranexus, a biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, has announced the members of its Scientific Board, which will be composed of four renowned scientific experts. In addition to the various external scientific and medical experts who have provided periodic support to Theranexus since its inception, the Scientific Board will assist and guide the Company in its scientific choices, especially the development of strategies for identifying, selecting and qualifying drug candidates targeting interactions between the brain's two cell populations, neurons and glial cells, for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

"We are honored to welcome these internationally renowned experts from the industrial and academic communities to our Scientific Board. Their experience and work in the field of basic and applied neuroscience and in the development of drugs targeting the central nervous system will represent a major asset for Theranexus as it builds its future portfolio. Their scientific excellence and complementarity will provide us with valuable support in the advancement of our various research programs and the identification of applications for our research, especially for our new Neurolead platform," explains Mathieu Charvériat, Theranexus Chief Scientific Officer.

Composition of the Theranexus Scientific Board:

Dr. Didier Cussac is the founder and President of Cussac Consulting, a preclinical R&D consultancy firm. He has more than 20 years' experience in drug discovery within the pharmaceutical industry, in neuropsychopharmacology at Servier and then as Director of the Department of Cellular and Molecular Biology at Pierre Fabre. Didier Cussac is also an expert in life sciences for Bpifrance.

Dr. Jean-Antoine Girault is Director of the Institut du Fer à Moulin (Inserm and Sorbonne University, Paris), Director of the Biology for Psychiatry Laboratory of Excellence (Bio-Psy Labex), Chairman of the Scientific Board of the French Federation for Brain Research (FRC) and President-elect of the Federation of European Neuroscience Societies (FENS).

Dr. Philippe Marin is the future Director of the Montpellier-based Institute for Functional Genomics (IGF). He is currently working on a neuroproteomics project aimed at characterizing new biomarkers for neurological disorders and the mechanism of action of specific drugs such as neuroleptics. He lectures on proteomics and its applications in drug development at Sorbonne University, Paris-Saclay University and the University of Clermont Auvergne.

Dr. Paul Moser is the founder and CEO of Cerbascience, a preclinical R&D consultancy firm. He was previously Vice President CNS Development at Genset, before becoming Scientific Director at Porsolt and then Head of CNS Pharmacology at the Pierre Fabre research institute. He founded Cerbascience after a period as Head of the Department of Pharmacology at Bial.

The Scientific Board meets several times a year under the leadership of Mathieu Charvériat, Theranexus Chief Scientific Officer, and Werner Rein, Chief Medical Officer.

ABOUT THERANEXUS





Theranexus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that emerged from the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2013. It develops drug candidates for the treatment of nervous system diseases. Theranexus identified the key role played by non-neuronal cells (also known as "glial cells") in the body's response to psychotropic drugs (which target the neurons). The company is a pioneer in the design and development of drug candidates affecting the interaction between neurons and glial cells. The unique, patented technology used by Theranexus is designed to improve the efficacy of psychotropic drugs already approved and on the market, by combining them with a glial cell modulator. This strategy of combining its innovations with registered drugs means Theranexus can significantly reduce development time and costs and considerably increase the chance of its drugs reaching the market.

The proprietary, adaptable Theranexus platform can generate different proprietary drug candidates offering high added-value for multiple indications.

Theranexus is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

More information at: www.theranexus.com



