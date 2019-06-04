Amundi Physical Metals plc Amundi Physical Metals plc: Election of Home Member State 04-Jun-2019 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Company Announcement Amundi Physical Metals plc (the "Issuer") 4 June 2019 Election of Home Member State The Issuer hereby elects Ireland as its Home Member State for the purposes of the Transparency Directive For further information please contact: The Directors, 2nd Floor Palmerston House, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland Email address: amundi@caficointernational.com Telephone: +353 1 905 8020 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: PDF EN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LGVEQWBIBO [1] Language: English Company: Amundi Physical Metals plc France AMF Category: Home Member State / Choice of the competent authority to verify regulated information EQS News ID: 819137 End of Announcement EQS News Service 819137 04-Jun-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=818a4ba2a3f6efb3c14eee3cdbd37437&application_id=819137&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2019 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)