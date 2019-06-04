

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving significantly higher early in the session, stocks have seen some further upside over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are bouncing well off the multi-month closing lows set in the previous session.



Currently, the major averages are hovering near their best levels of the day. The Dow is up 430.47 points or 1.7 percent at 25,250.25, the Nasdaq is up 154.51 points or 2.1 percent at 7,487.53 and the S&P 500 is up 46.32 points or 1.7 percent at 2,790.77.



Bargain hunting has contributed to the substantial rebound on Wall Street, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following recent weakness.



Additional buying interest was generated in reaction to comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said the central bank will act 'as appropriate' to sustain the economic expansion.



Powell mentioned recent developments involving trade negotiations and other matters, acknowledging that the Fed does not know how or when these issues will be resolved.



The Fed Chief's comments come after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard suggested in a speech on Monday that an interest rate cut 'may be warranted soon' due in part to escalating global trade tensions.



'The door is now open to a rate cut discussion at the June meeting in two weeks,' said FTN Financial chief economist Chris Low. 'We'll see if anyone other than Jay Bullard is willing to step up and cut.'



Developments on the trade front also remain in focus, with a statement from China's Ministry of Commerce indicating the U.S.-China trade dispute can only be resolved through further talks.



While no new talks are scheduled, a spokesperson for China's Commerce Ministry said, 'The Chinese side always believes that the differences and frictions between the two sides in the economic and trade field will ultimately need to be resolved through dialogue and consultation.'



However, the spokesperson said future talks need to be based on 'mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit' and called on the U.S. to 'abandon its wrong practices and work in tandem with the Chinese side.'



The release of the statement comes as both sides have been seeking to blame the other for the breakdown in trade talks last month.



In a statement, the U.S. Trade Representative and the U.S. Treasury Department accused China of pursuing a 'blame game' while at the same time claiming China had 'back-pedaled on important elements of what the parties had agreed to.'



Sector News



Semiconductor stocks have moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session, regaining some ground following the sell-off seen in recent weeks.



Reflecting the strength in the sector, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has spiked by 3.2 percent, climbing further off the nearly four-month closing low set last Friday



Substantial strength also remains visible among financial stocks, with the KBW Bank Index and the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index soaring by 3.1 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.



Transportation, networking, software and computer hardware stocks are also seeing considerable strength on the day, while interest rate-sensitive utilities and commercial real estate stocks are bucking the uptrend.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed just below the unchanged line, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index surged up by 1.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



In the bond markets, treasuries have moved notably lower, giving back ground after moving sharply higher over the past several sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 6.1 basis points at 2.142 percent.



