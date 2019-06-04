ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. to Begin Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / (ISFT) ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Per the CSE, Common shares in the Company shall be available for trade commencing Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com at that time. The Company's ticker symbol will be "ISFT".

"We are extremely excited to have reached this important milestone. Sales related to our Voyent Alert! Notification service are continuing to double quarter over quarter, average deal size is growing and we continue to win business from existing incumbent solutions when encountered," stated Brian McKinney, President and CEO. "We appreciate the commitment and dedication of our shareholders who helped get us to this point, and we look forward to the opportunity of introducing the Company and its products to a broader investor base."

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (ISFT) is a software as a service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers. ICEsoft's newest product Voyent Alert! is an affordable Community Alerting Service specifically designed to meet the needs of small to medium sized municipalities, regional governments and campuses. The flexible platform serves the dual purpose of alerting and advising residents during a critical incident as well as providing targeted day-to-day communication services.

For more information, please contact:

Brian McKinney,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 403-663-3320

Forward-Looking Information Advisory

Certain information in this press release is forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Corporate Changes, Private Placement and shares for debt transactions, assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action, and the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this material change report describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

