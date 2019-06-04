

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday, with investors largely reacting positively to trade-related comments from Chinese Ministry of Commerce and U.S. President Donald Trump.



Markets were also reacting to data showing a drop in euro area unemployment and a bigger than expected drop in eurozone's headline inflation.



Investors were also betting on hopes the central banks across the globe will cut interest rates sometime soon to revive growth.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.59%. Germany's DAX surged up 1.51%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 gained 0.41% and 0.51%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI ended stronger by 1.35%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Sweden ended with strong gains.



Auto stocks were among the major gainers in Europe. In Germany, Daimler, Volkswagen and BMW gained 2.9 to 4.2%.



French auto major Renault jumped 4.3%. Peugeot gained 2.4%.



Covestro, Thyssenkrupp, Deutsche Bank, BASF, Continental, HeidelbergCement, Lufthansa, Allianz, Fresenius and Deutsche Post ended sharply higher.



ArcelorMittal, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas, STMicroElectronics, Michelin, Technip, Air Liquide and Societe Generale posted strong gains.



Shares of insurer AXA gained about 2.3%. AXA Asia Pacific Ltd., a unit of the group said it would buy the financial planning business of Challenger Financial Group Ltd for $95 million and in exchange for AXA's annuity portfolion.



Standard Life, Babcock International, Aviva, Imperial Brands, IAG, Barclays, EasyJet, TUI, Schroders, Prudential, RBS, Persimmon and Vodafone Group all ended on buoyant note.



Hargreaves Lansdown ended lower by more than 4.5% after high profile fund manager Paul Woodford suspended trading in his flagship investment fund due to investor exodus. Hargreaves is among the biggest backers of Woodford Equity Income Fund, run by Woodford.



In economic news, UK like-for-like retail sales declined unexpectedly in May, falling 3% year-on-year. Sales were expected to grow 0.8%. Total sales dropped by 2.7%.



Construction activity in the UK contracted unexpectedly in May, survey data from IHS Markit showed. The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 48.6 in May from 50.5 in April.



According to preliminary estimates from Eurostat, eurozone's headline inflation eased far more than expected in May to its lowest level in over a year, slowing to 1.2% in the month, from 1.7% in April. Economists had forecast a 1.5% price growth.



Another report from Eurostat said the euro area unemployment rate dropped to the lowest since 2008 in April. The unemployment rate came in at 7.6% versus 7.7% in March.



In Italy, jobless rate rose 10.2% in April, same as seen in March. The expected rate was 10.3%.



Spain's unemployment decreased sharply in May, data from the labor ministry showed. The number of unemployed persons decreased 84,075 in May from the previous month.



As a result, registered unemployed totaled 3.07 million, the lowest level for the month of May in last ten years. Compared to last year, unemployment plunged 172,639 or 5.31% in May, the ministry said.



On the trade front, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday that the U.S.-China trade dispute can only be resolved through further trade talks.



A spokesperson for the ministry said, 'The Chinese side always believes that the differences and frictions between the two sides in the economic and trade field will ultimately need to be resolved through dialogue and consultation.'



However, he added that future talks need to be based on 'mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit' and called on the U.S. to 'abandon its wrong practices and work in tandem with the Chinese side.'



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump, who is on a 3-day state visit to Britain, met with U.K. business leaders and promised British Prime Minister Theresa May a 'very substantial trade deal.'



