

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite seeing a couple of spells in positive territory during the session, the Swiss benchmark SMI ended on a slightly negative note on Tuesday.



Profit taking after recent gains and a lack of fresh triggers rendered the market quite sluggish for much of the trading session.



The SMI ended down 5.02 points, or 0.05%, at 9,597.71, after swinging between 9,553.66 and 9,646.34.



On Monday, the index ended with a strong gain of 78.75 points, or 0.83%, at 9,602.73.



Nestle ended lower by 2.1% and Lonza Group declined 1.4%. Givaudan, Novartis and Roche Holding lost 0.4 to 0.7%.



Among the gainers, Richemont jumped 3.7%, Swatch Group climbed up 2.8%, Credit Suisse advanced by 2.75% and UBS Group gained 2.15%.



ABB, Adecco, LafargeHolcim, Swiss Re and Swiss Life Holding also ended with impressive gains.



Implenia AG shares gained about 0.4%. The company said it won an order worth around 115 million francs from the Swiss Federal Railways to expand capacity at its Liestal station to four tracks.



Aryzta shares plunged more than 13% after the company cut its profit forecast. In the third quarter, the company posted a 4.5% increase in revenue at 847.9 million euros.



Most of the markets across Europe ended on the positive side today, with investors reacting to some trade-related comments and digesting eurozone inflation and unemployment data.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.59%. Germany's DAX surged up 1.51%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 gained 0.41% and 0.51%, respectively.



