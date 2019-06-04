

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corp. (CCL) has agreed to pay a penalty of $20 million after the world's largest cruise line admitted that its subsidiary Princess Cruises violated terms of a 2017 settlement for waste disposal.



Senior U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz approved the settlement agreement after Carnival CEO Arnold Donald admitted the company's responsibility for probation violations from the previous environmental case.



'The company pleads guilty,' Arnold said in courtroom. 'We acknowledge the shortcomings. I am here today to formulate a plan to fix them.'



The settlement also requires Carnival to receive additional ship inspections, devote more resources to ensure compliance with the 2017 settlement and reduce number of plastic items on its ships.



In 2017, Carnival face criminal conviction for discharging oily waste from its Princess Cruise Lines ships and covering it up. Carnival paid a $40 million fine and was put on five years' probation.



