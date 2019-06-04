Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Marshall Gandy has been named Co-National Associate Director of the Investment Adviser/Investment Company examination program in the Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations (OCIE).

He joins Co-National Associate Director Kristin Snyder, who has led the program since Aug. 10, 2016, and was named OCIE's Deputy Director on July 25, 2018. Together, Ms. Snyder and Mr. Gandy will oversee more than 630 lawyers, accountants, and examiners responsible for inspections of SEC-registered investment advisers and investment companies.

Mr. Gandy has been the Associate Regional Director for Examinations in the SEC's Fort Worth office since March 2012 and will continue in that role while also assuming this shared leadership position in the national investment adviser/investment company program. He joined the SEC in 1999 and spent eight years as a trial counsel and enforcement attorney in the Fort Worth office's enforcement program before taking the role of Senior Regional Counsel at FINRA's Dallas District Office. Mr. Gandy also held the roles of Presiding Judge and Assistant District Attorney in Dallas County before joining the SEC.

"Marshall is an exceptional and collaborative leader of our Fort Worth exam team and will bring additional strong leadership to the national IA/IC program," said OCIE Director Peter B. Driscoll. "His efforts to improve our exam process, increase investor outreach and pursue emerging risk areas have strengthened the entire exam program."

Mr. Gandy said, "I am extraordinarily honored for the opportunity to serve in this new role in OCIE. For seven years, I have been extremely privileged to work with Fort Worth's fantastic exam team, and now that privilege will extend to working with the equally talented and dedicated IA/IC teams across the entire exam program."

Mr. Gandy received his law degree from Southern Methodist University and his bachelor's degree from Sam Houston State University.

OCIE conducts the SEC's National Examination Program through examinations of SEC-registered investment advisers, investment companies, broker-dealers, self-regulatory organizations, clearing agencies and transfer agents. It uses a risk-based approach to examinations to fulfill its mission to promote compliance with U.S. securities laws, prevent fraud, monitor risk and inform SEC policy.