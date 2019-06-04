NervGen Pharma Corp. to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2019 / NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSX-V: NGEN) (OTCQB: NGENF), a regenerative medicine company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage, including spinal cord and peripheral nerve injury, today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 5 at 8:40AM PDT / 11:40AM EDT. Ernest Wong, NervGen's President & CEO, will be presenting and meeting with investors.

"This year's Invitational will showcase some of the most unique names in the financial world, from early-stage start-ups to well-established names on the national exchanges," stated Chris Lahiji, LD Micro's President. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever growing community."

The LD Micro Invitational will take place June 4th and 5th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About NervGen

NervGen is restoring life's potential by creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage, including spinal cord injuries and peripheral nerve injuries. The Company also continues to research secondary applications such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, acute myocardial infarction induced arrhythmia ("AMI", commonly known as a heart attack) and other neurodegenerative diseases.

NervGen plans to initiate a Phase 1 human clinical trial for its lead compound, NVG-291, in early 2020 under an Investigational New Drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration. NervGen is advancing NVG-291 for the treatment of spinal cord injury as the Company believes this indication is a significant opportunity due to the current lack of non-surgical solutions in the market, the dramatic impact on quality of life and the high cost burden to the healthcare system. The Company believes NVG-291 as a therapy could alleviate or improve upon the symptoms and conditions associated with spinal cord injury and empower these patients to live more active and productive lives.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

