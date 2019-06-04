

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Tuesday, rebounding following the steep drop seen over the past several sessions. With the rally, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 bounced off the multi-month closing lows set on Monday.



The major averages saw further upside going into the close, reaching new highs for the session. The Dow soared 512.40 points or 2.1 percent to 25,332.18, the Nasdaq spiked 194.10 points or 2.7 percent to 7,527.12 and the S&P 500 surged up 58.82 points or 2.1 percent to 2,803.27.



Bargain hunting contributed to the substantial rebound on Wall Street, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following the recent weakness.



Additional buying interest was generated in reaction to comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said the central bank will act 'as appropriate' to sustain the economic expansion.



Powell mentioned recent developments involving trade negotiations and other matters in opening remarks at a Chicago Fed conference, acknowledging that the Fed does not know how or when these issues will be resolved.



'We are closely monitoring the implications of these developments for the U.S. economic outlook and, as always, we will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near our symmetric 2 percent objective,' Powell said.



The rest of Powell's speech focused on longer-run issues, but the Fed Chief's initial comments generated optimism about a potential interest rate cut.



Powell's comments came after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard suggested in a speech on Monday that an interest rate cut 'may be warranted soon' due in part to escalating global trade tensions.



'The door is now open to a rate cut discussion at the June meeting in two weeks,' said FTN Financial chief economist Chris Low. 'We'll see if anyone other than Jay Bullard is willing to step up and cut.'



Developments on the trade front also remained in focus, with a statement from China's Ministry of Commerce indicating the U.S.-China trade dispute can only be resolved through further talks.



While no new talks are scheduled, a spokesperson for China's Commerce Ministry said, 'The Chinese side always believes that the differences and frictions between the two sides in the economic and trade field will ultimately need to be resolved through dialogue and consultation.'



However, the spokesperson said future talks need to be based on 'mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit' and called on the U.S. to 'abandon its wrong practices and work in tandem with the Chinese side.'



The release of the statement comes as both sides have been seeking to blame the other for the breakdown in trade talks last month.



In a statement, the U.S. Trade Representative and the U.S. Treasury Department accused China of pursuing a 'blame game' while at the same time claiming China had 'back-pedaled on important elements of what the parties had agreed to.'



Sector News



Semiconductor stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session, regaining some ground following the sell-off seen in recent weeks.



Reflecting the strength in the sector, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index spiked by 4.2 percent, climbing further off the nearly four-month closing low set last Friday



Substantial strength was also visible among financial stocks, with the KBW Bank Index and the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index soaring by 3.5 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.



Transportation stocks also saw considerable strength on the day, driving the Dow Jones Transportation Average up by 3.3 percent.



Computer hardware, software, housing and networking stocks also moved notably higher amid broad based buying interest on Wall Street.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed just below the unchanged line, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index surged up by 1.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



In the bond markets, treasuries gave back ground after moving sharply higher over the past several sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, which moves opposite of its price, climbed by 3.8 basis points to 2.119 percent.



Looking Ahead



Reports on private sector employment and service sector activity may attract attention on Wednesday along with comments by several Fed officials.



The Fed is also due to release Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in the twelve Fed districts, which could shed additional light on the outlook for interest rates.



