

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $392 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $344 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $739 million or $0.93 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.3% to $3.74 billion from $3.01 billion last year.



Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $739 Mln. vs. $557 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q1): $3.74 Bln vs. $3.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.46 - $0.47 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.94 - $3.95 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.88 - $2.90 Full year revenue guidance: $16.10 - $16.25 Bln



