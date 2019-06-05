

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to have risen 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.8 percent on year after gaining 0.2 percent on quarter and 2.3 percent on year in the three months prior.



Australia also will see May results for the Performance of Service Index from AiG; in April, the index score was 46.5.



China will see May results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin; in April, their scores were 54.5 and 52.7, respectively.



Japan will see May results for the services and composite indexes from Nikkei; in April, their scores were 51.8 and 50.8, respectively.



South Korea will release April data for current account; in March, the current account surplus was $4.82 billion.



The Philippines will provide Q1 numbers for unemployment and May data for consumer prices. In the three months prior, the jobless rate was 5.2 percent and the participation rate was at 60.2 percent. In April, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year and core CPI climbed an annual 3.4 percent.



Finally, the markets in Indonesia remain closed all week in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr, while the bourses in Singapore and Malaysia also are closed on Wednesday.



