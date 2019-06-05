touchCARDIO Joins Forces with Arrhythmia Alliance

LONDON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This World Heart Rhythm Week (3-9 June 2019) Arrhythmia Alliance has announced a collaboration with touchCARDIO that will see the two join forces to further improve the diagnosis, treatment and quality of life for all those affected by arrhythmias.

Arrhythmia Alliance World Heart Rhythm Week is an annual awareness week that focuses on detecting arrhythmias through the promotion of Arrhythmia Alliance's HeartSafe campaigns, and an underlying theme of listening to the patient, and encouraging healthcare professionals to engage patients in 'knowing your pulse'. By working together touchCARDIO and Arrhythmia Alliance can drive awareness about arrhythmias and their diagnosis direct to engaged physicians and allied professionals using the touchCARDIO.com platform.

The partnership sees touchCARDIO published European Journal of Arrhythmia & Electrophysiology become the official journal of A-A, who will support and advise the editorial board. Specialising in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities, the peer-reviewed journal addresses the most important and salient developments in the field of cardiology bi-annually. touchCARDIO becomes the official video partner of A-A, kicking off this new relationship with the launch of the newly-published video interviews from Heart Rhythm Society's recent scientific sessions in San Francisco, USA.

Speaking on the new partnership between touchCARDIO and Arrhythmia Alliance, the Group Managing Director of Touch Medical Media, Barney Kent, emphasised the importance of the partnership:

"We are delighted to have touchCARDIO and our peer reviewed journal European Journal of Arrhythmia & Electrophysiology officially partner with Arrhythmia Alliance. Over the coming years we are very much looking forward to developing a significant number of peer reviewed articles and videos authored by world-renowned doctors discussing the latest cutting edge topics. With our combined audiences it will result in us disseminating this valuable education to the global cardiology physician community, thus improving patient outcomes; a mission at the heart of both organisations."

Also commenting on the collaboration, Founder and Trustee of Arrhythmia Alliance, Trudie Lobban MBE said:

"Arrhythmia Alliance is excited to forge a partnership with touchCARDIO to take the next step towards improving outcomes for patients. A-A and its sister charities have a history of delivering first class educational resources and events for healthcare professionals and patients globally. With our new partnership we can reach an even wider audience and have a greater impact. A true collaboration of patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals and allied professionals - the ethos of Arrhythmia Alliance..."

Touch Medical Media-owned touchCARDIO.com is an independent information resource supporting physicians, clinicians and leading industry professionals in continuously developing their knowledge, effectiveness and productivity, via free-to-access content in multimedia formats.

Arrhythmia Alliance is a coalition of charities, patient groups, patients, carers, medical groups and allied professionals. Although these groups remain independent, they work together under the A-A umbrella to promote timely and effective diagnosis and treatment of arrhythmias.

