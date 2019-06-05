Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2019) - 21C Metals Inc. (CSE: BULL) (FSE: DCR1) (OTCQB: DCNNF) ("21C Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed strategic advisors Richard Sutcliffe, Ph.D., P.Geo, and Don Hoy to assist with the exploration of both its Ontario palladium and European cobalt properties.

Richard Sutcliffe is a Professional Geoscientist with 30 years' experience in global mineral exploration and development. He has had key management roles in developing several gold, platinum group metals, and copper-nickel mining projects. Dr. Sutcliffe was formerly President and CEO of TSX listed Ursa Major Minerals Inc. and TSXV listed Auriga Gold Corp. Mr. Sutcliffe has recently been focused on project generation in hard and soft rock.

Don Hoy has been involved in the mining industry in North America for over 26 years, acting in both technical and senior management capacities for junior and major mining companies. Most recently he was Vice President, Exploration and Development for Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and prior to that, Vice President, Exploration for Freewest Resources Canada Inc. He was a recipient of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada 2009 Bill Dennis Award, as 1 of 5 persons credited with the 'Ring of Fire' discoveries in northern Ontario. Mr. Hoy holds a B.Sc. degree from the University of Western Ontario, a M.Sc. degree (Mineral Exploration) from Queen's University and has been a professional geoscientist with the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario since 2003.

Wayne Tisdale, CEO of the Company comments, "In order to help us advance our projects expeditiously, integrating the knowledge base of our new advisors makes nothing but sense. Each of them have extensive experience in the areas of interest to 21C Metals. We are pleased that Paul, Richard and Don have agreed to come aboard and assist in our continued and ongoing efforts to prove out both our palladium and cobalt projects."

The Company also wish to confirm that its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of units ("Units") previously announced is now closed. The Company issued 140,000 Units at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $25,200 under the second tranche of the Offering. In aggregate, the Company has generated gross proceeds of $2,829,442 from the first and second tranches, through the issuance of an aggregate of 15,719,122 Units at a price of $0.18 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date. If, following the closing of the Offering, the volume weighted average price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.40 for any 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may, upon providing written notice to the holders of Warrants, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such written notice.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to commence exploration work on the Company's East Bull palladium and Tisová cobalt properties and for general working capital. Details of such work programs will be set out in the Company's next release, anticipated to be released the week of June 10, 2019.

In connection with the first and second tranches of the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees totalling $18,081 (7%) and issued a total of 100,450 finder's fee warrants, each of which is exercisable to acquire a Share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 24 months from the date of issue and subject to the same acceleration clause as outlined above.

The Company and the Agent, Eight Capital, mutually agreed to proceed with this Offering on a non-brokered basis, and will not be closing a brokered portion.

Securities issued pursuant to this closing are subject to a hold period and may not be traded for a period of four months from the date of issue.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,450,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company, exercisable at $0.20 for a period of 5 years from the date of issue.

