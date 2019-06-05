

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, sliding more than 50 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,860-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing trade concerns amid optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the properties and oil and insurance companies, while the financial shares came in mixed.



For the day, the index skidded 27.80 points or 0.96 percent to finish at 2,862.28 after trading between 2,851.97 and 2,888.39. The Shenzhen Composite Index tumbled 21.74 points or 1.43 percent to end at 1,494.15.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.53 percent, while China Construction Bank climbed 1.00 percent, China Merchants Bank dropped 1.08 percent, China Life Insurance shed 0.65 percent, Ping An Insurance skidded 1.62 percent, PetroChina lost 0.42 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) eased 0.18 percent, China Shenhua Energy advanced 0.75 percent, Gemdale sank 0.87 percent, Poly Developments slid 0.25 percent, China Vanke fell 0.53 percent, CITIC Securities was down 0.30 percent and Bank of China was unchanged.



The Dow jumped 512.40 points or 2.06 percent to 25,332.18, while the NASDAQ surged 194.10 points or 2.65 percent and the S&P 500 spiked 58.82 points or 2.14 percent to 2,803.27.



Bargain hunting contributed to the substantial rebound on Wall Street, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following the recent weakness.



Additional buying interest was generated in reaction to comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said the central bank will act 'as appropriate' to sustain the economic expansion.



Developments on the trade front also remained in focus, with a statement from China's Ministry of Commerce indicating the U.S.-China trade dispute can only be resolved through further talks.



Crude oil futures moved higher on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak on prospects of OPEC and its allies extending their output cuts beyond the end of June.



Closer to home, China will see May results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin later today; in April, their scores were 54.5 and 52.7, respectively.



