

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said COMBI-d and COMBI-v clinical trials results concluded that first-line treatment with Tafinlar and Mekinist offers both overall and progression-free long-term survival benefits to patients with unresectable or metastatic BRAF- mutation positive melanoma.



Researchers reported that 34% of all patients in the pooled analysis who were treated with Tafinlar + Mekinist survived at five years. Study authors also reported on prolongation in progression-free survival, with 19% of patients showing no sign of disease progression or death at five years. Five-year overall survival and PFS were similar in the pooled patient population.



There are about 280,000 new diagnoses of melanoma worldwide each year, approximately half of which have BRAF mutations. Biomarker tests can determine whether a tumor has a BRAF mutation.



In Stage III melanoma, tumors have spread to the regional lymph nodes, presenting a higher risk of recurrence or metastases. Patients who receive surgical treatment for Stage III melanoma may have a high risk of recurrence because melanoma cells can remain in the body after surgery.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX