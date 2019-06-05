

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Emgality or galcanezumab-gnlm injection (300 mg) for the treatment of episodic cluster headache in adults.



The company noted that Emgality will be available to patients for pickup at retail pharmacies. The U.S. list price of Emgality for the treatment of episodic cluster headache is the same per milligram as the migraine indication.



Emgality was first approved by the FDA in September 2018 for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults and is contraindicated in patients with serious hypersensitivity to galcanezumab-gnlm or to any of the excipients.



