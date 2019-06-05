

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in China continued to expand in May, although at much slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Wednesday with a three-month low services PMI score of 52.7.



That missed expectations for a score of 54.2 and was down from 54.5 in April - although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, inflationary pressures remained subdued, while business confidence weakened.



The survey also showed that the composite index came in at 51.5, down from 52.7 in April.



