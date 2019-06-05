

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Wednesday after five straight days of losses, following the overnight rebound on Wall Street amid optimism of a potential interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve and on easing worries about trade tensions. Stocks are gaining across the board.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 351.67 points or 1.72 percent to 20,760.21, after touching a high of 20,797.30 earlier. Japanese shares closed roughly flat with a slightly negative bias in choppy trading on Tuesday.



The major exporters are higher. Sony and Mitsubishi Electric are rising more than 2 percent each, while Canon and Panasonic are advancing almost 2 percent each.



Index heavyweight Softbank Group is advancing almost 3 percent and Fanuc is gaining more than 3 percent, while Fast Retailing is lower by almost 1 percent.



In the auto space, Toyota Motor and Honda Motor are adding more than 2 percent each. Among tech stocks, Advantest is gaining almost 4 percent and Tokyo Electron is rising more than 3 percent.



Among the major banks, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing almost 2 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding more than 1 percent. In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is advancing almost 3 percent and Inpex is up almost 2 percent.



Among the major gainers, Daiichi Sankyo, Yaskawa Electric and Screen Holdings are gaining more than 5 percent each, while Credit Saison and Chiyoda Corp. are rising almost 5 percent each.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower pace, with a services PMI score of 51.7. That's down marginally from 51.8 in April, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The survey also said that Nikkei's composite index eased to a reading of 50.7 in May, down from 50.8 in the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 108 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday with bargain hunting contributing to the substantial rebound. Additional buying interest was generated in reaction to comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said the central bank will act 'as appropriate' to sustain the economic expansion. The rest of Powell's speech focused on longer-run issues, but the Fed Chief's initial comments generated optimism about a potential interest rate cut.



The Dow soared 512.40 points or 2.1 percent to 25,332.18, the Nasdaq spiked 194.10 points or 2.7 percent to 7,527.12 and the S&P 500 surged up 58.82 points or 2.1 percent to 2,803.27.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index surged up by 1.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures moved higher on Tuesday, snapping a four-day losing streak, as traders looked ahead to weekly inventory data. WTI crude for July added $0.23 or 0.4 percent to close at $53.48 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



