AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B (FT1K) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2019 / 04:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B DEALING DATE: 04/06/2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 634.1398 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37986 CODE: FT1K ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FT1K Sequence No.: 9085 EQS News ID: 819469 End of Announcement EQS News Service

