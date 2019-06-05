

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in positive territory on Wednesday following the overnight rally on Wall Street after comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell generated optimism about a potential interest rate cut.



Powell said the central bank will act 'as appropriate' to sustain the economic expansion. Worries about trade tensions also eased after China's Ministry of Commerce said that the U.S.-China trade dispute can only be resolved through talks.



The Australian market is extending gains from the previous session following the overnight rebound on Wall Street. Data showing that Australia's gross domestic product expanded in the first quarter in line with expectations also boosted sentiment.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 50.4 points or 0.8 percent to 6,382.80, after touching a high of 6,387.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 53.1 points or 0.8 percent to 6,469.80. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday, rebounding from the previous session's losses.



The tech stocks are notably higher. Altium, Afterpay Touch and WiseTech Global are all rising more than 3 percent each.



In the mining space, Fortescue Metals is gaining more than 2 percent, Rio Tinto is rising more than 1 percent and BHP Group is advancing almost 1 percent.



The big four banks are also higher, extending gains from the previous session after the RBA's decision to cut interest rates for the first time since August 2016. ANZ Banking, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 1.1 percent to 1.5 percent.



Oil stocks rose after crude oil prices snapped a four-day losing streak to close higher overnight. Santos is adding almost 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is up more than 1 percent and Oil Search is higher by almost 2 percent.



Bucking the trend, gold miners are weak despite gold prices advancing for the fifth straight session overnight. Evolution Mining is losing more than 4 percent and Newcrest Mining is declining more than 1 percent.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that Australia's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2019. That was in line with expectations and up from the 0.2 percent increase in the three months prior.



The latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed that the services sector in Australia climbed back into expansion territory in May, with a Performance of Services Index score of 52.5. That's up sharply from 46.5 in April and it moves back above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S dollar on Wednesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6990, compared to $0.6979 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is advancing after five straight days of losses, following the overnight rebound on Wall Street. Stocks are gaining across the board.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 351.7 points or 1.7 percent to 20,760.21, after touching a high of 20,797.30 earlier. Japanese shares closed roughly flat with a slightly negative bias in choppy trading on Tuesday.



The major exporters are higher. Sony and Mitsubishi Electric are rising more than 2 percent each, while Canon and Panasonic are advancing almost 2 percent each.



Index heavyweight Softbank Group is advancing almost 3 percent and Fanuc is gaining more than 3 percent, while Fast Retailing is lower by almost 1 percent.



In the auto space, Toyota Motor and Honda Motor are adding more than 2 percent each. Among tech stocks, Advantest is gaining almost 4 percent and Tokyo Electron is rising more than 3 percent.



Among the major banks, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing almost 2 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding more than 1 percent. In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is advancing almost 3 percent and Inpex is up almost 2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Daiichi Sankyo, Yaskawa Electric and Screen Holdings are gaining more than 5 percent each, while Credit Saison and Chiyoda Corp. are rising almost 5 percent each.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower pace, with a services PMI score of 51.7. That's down marginally from 51.8 in April, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The survey also said that Nikkei's composite index eased to a reading of 50.7 in May, down from 50.8 in the previous month.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 108 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also higher. Singapore and Malaysia are closed on Wednesday for holidays, while the Indonesian market is closed all week in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday with bargain hunting contributing to the substantial rebound. Additional buying interest was generated in reaction to comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said the central bank will act 'as appropriate' to sustain the economic expansion. The rest of Powell's speech focused on longer-run issues, but the Fed Chief's initial comments generated optimism about a potential interest rate cut.



The Dow soared 512.40 points or 2.1 percent to 25,332.18, the Nasdaq spiked 194.10 points or 2.7 percent to 7,527.12 and the S&P 500 surged up 58.82 points or 2.1 percent to 2,803.27.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index surged up by 1.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures moved higher on Tuesday, snapping a four-day losing streak, as traders looked ahead to weekly inventory data. WTI crude for July added $0.23 or 0.4 percent to close at $53.48 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX