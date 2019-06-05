Dow has selected an extract belonging to the DEINOVE proprietary strains' bank to launch a new cosmetic active ingredient for skin care applications

Commercialization is planned for early 2021

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company that uses a disruptive approach to develop innovative antibiotics and bio-based active ingredients for cosmetics and nutrition, announced a collaboration with Dow (NYSE: DOW) for the joint development of a cosmetic ingredient derived from its collection of bacterial extracts.

DEINOVE owns a large bacterial collection that today includes more than 6,000 rare strains, collected in many different biotopes (hot springs, volcanos, lagoons, beaches, caves…) and on various substrates (nearly 600 samples of wood, water, plant, sand, etc.). DEINOVE has developed original and patented methods for the selection and culture of these rare bacteria. Several of these strains have been qualified via DEINOVE's cell biology lab according to their properties on different cosmetic activities (anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, cell regeneration...).

Dow has selected one extract from DEINOVE's bacterial bank. DEINOVE will now develop and optimize a dedicated production process and will ensure the industrial transposition and production of the developed cosmetic active. Leveraging its expertise and its cell biology laboratory in Belgium, Dow intends to qualify the cosmetic active and integrate it into its product portfolio, receiving commercial exclusivity worldwide.

Fabienne Bizeray, Dow's Global Strategic Marketing Leader Skin Sun Care: "We have chosen DEINOVE for its widely recognized expertise in biotechnology and valuation of rare microorganisms. After the launch of AgeCap Smooth in April 2018, this agreement will allow Dow to quickly develop a new natural cosmetic ingredient for our customers. This first collaboration with DEINOVE is perfectly aligned with our strategy of expanding and transforming our portfolio dedicated to skin care."

"We are proud that a big industrial leader such as Dow has been convinced by our expertise and attracted by the richness of our bacterial collection. This agreement values the quality of our R&D approach and our portfolio of cosmetic actives." adds Emmanuel Petiot, CEO of DEINOVE.

About Dow Home and Personal Care Solutions

Dow Home and Personal Care offers innovative ingredient solutions that empower brand owners around the world to create products that meet the needs of today's consumers. Our expansive portfolio of chemistries goes into applications across home and personal care markets, delivering performance and consumer-desired benefits. We continue to collaborate and innovate with brand owners, and look ahead of market trends to bring forward new products that address tomorrow's challenges like sustainability, and that differentiate our customers' products, and enhance the consumer experience. For more information please visit consumer.dow.com/personalcare

ABOUT DOW

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines one of the broadest technology sets in the industry with asset integration, focused innovation and global scale to achieve profitable growth and become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow's portfolio of performance materials, industrial intermediates and plastics businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for our customers in high-growth segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 113 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,000 people. Dow delivered pro forma sales of approximately $50 billion in 2018. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company, a leader in disruptive innovation, which aims to help meet the challenges of antibiotic resistance and the transition to a sustainable production model for the cosmetics and nutrition industries.

DEINOVE has developed a unique and comprehensive expertise in the field of rare bacteria that it can decipher, culture, and optimize to disclose unsuspected possibilities and induce them to produce biobased molecules with activities of interest on an industrial scale. To do so, DEINOVE has been building and documenting since its creation an unparalleled biodiversity bank that it exploits thanks to a unique technological platform in Europe.

DEINOVE is organized around two areas of expertise:

ANTIBIOTICS, New-generation anti-infective agents : DEINOVE is preparing to enter a first antibiotic candidate into Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with Naicons and bioMérieux (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance).

: DEINOVE is preparing to enter a first antibiotic candidate into Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with Naicons and bioMérieux (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance). BIOACTIVES, Active ingredients of natural origin with cosmetics as the first market and potential in nutrition and health: DEINOVE already markets a first innovative active ingredient, a second in partnership with Greentech, while two others are in development with Oléos (Hallstar Group). It also runs a program in animal nutrition with Groupe Avril.

Within the Euromedecine science park located in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs 62 employees, mainly researchers, engineers, and technicians, and has filed more than 300 patent applications internationally. The Company has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH since April 2010.

Contacts:

Liv Schneider-Affeld

Dow

Ph.: +34 917407747

liv.schneideraffeld@dow.com



Investors

Coralie Martin

Communication, Marketing and Investor Relations

Ph.: +33 (0)4 48 19 01 60

coralie.martin@deinove.com



Media

ALIZE RP

Aurore Gangloff

Ph.: +33 (0)1 44 54 36 66

deinove@alizerp.com