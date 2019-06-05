Multiple Leading Austrian Operators Unlock Long-term Advantages with Ocilion IPTV Technologies Secured by Verimatrix

Verimatrix, the leader in redefining the standard for connected devices and services with an innovative combination of security and data analytics, and IPTV technology company Ocilion today announced two large Austrian operators as their latest customers. kabelplus and Salzburg AG have each selected on-premise IPTV solutions from Ocilion that are secured by Verimatrix, enabling more flexible and future-proof video delivery models.

Both operators opted independently for on-premise deployments hosted in their distinctive infrastructures, optimally suiting larger volumes of subscribers using Ocilion's new homogenous P400 family of 4K set-top boxes (STBs), which combines innovation, design, functionality and efficiency. The advanced and adaptable technology offers the flexibility needed to support various delivery models, whether hybrid, FTTH or OTT, while the integrated Verimatrix client supports digital rights management (DRM) for IP, IP/DVB-C and OTT.

"kabelplus and Salzburg AG came to us with unique challenges and needs that will grow and evolve as consumer demands and security requirements continue to rapidly shift," said Hans Kühberger, CEO of Ocilion. "We are very pleased to fulfil their demands for increasingly sophisticated modern and high-end IPTV services with our future-proof on-premise solution, including our new P400 family and resolve complex security requirements in partnership with Verimatrix."

The decision for kabelplus, the largest cable network provider in Lower Austria and Burgenland, to launch its own IPTV product resulted from the need to extend its portfolio for its HFC network with extra products and services, and it came during the middle of a FTTH expansion and rollout. In need of a competitive edge to reinforce its position as a top service provider, kabelplus saw the Ocilion-Verimatrix partnership as the perfect fit to elevate its product portfolio with new premium features and bundling options.

When live-only DVB-C delivery was no longer enough to support Salzburg AG's consumer demands, the Salzburg energy, transport and telecommunications provider turned to Ocilion and Verimatrix to set the foundation for it to be able to offer premium service enhancements and maximize upselling opportunities with long-term adaptability.

With these deployments, the Austrian operators are also laying the foundation for secure UHD ecosystems with OcilionsP400 line of STBs having officially received the Verimatrix 4.0 Ultra Security certification. This certification emphasizes their readiness to fully meet UHD security requirements, ensuring that they meet UHD content guidelines set by MovieLabs' Specifications for Next Generation Video and Enhanced Content Protection.

"Achieving Ultra Security certification means that Ocilion's advanced STBs are trusted to deliver premium content to kabelplus and Salzburg AG consumers at the highest quality possible and in accordance with the strongest security requirements specified by premium rights holders," commented Verimatrix COO Steve Oetegenn. "Ultimately, the combined strengths of Ocilion and Verimatrix presents a formidable barrier against piracy in a form that can be updated readily to ensure these operators are able to keep pace with the evolving threat landscape."

About Ocilion

Ocilion is a software company, providing individual end-to-end IPTV platforms to network providers in German-speaking Europe (Germany, Austria, Switzerland Liechtenstein) since 2004. The white labelled IPTV platform is suited for all network topologies (HFC, FTTH, VDSL, OTT) and contains content, services, premium TV features (Replay, PVR, VoD), a full family of pre-integrated 4K set-top boxes and apps (smartphone, tablet, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV). Operators can choose between on-premise systems (hosted in their distinctive infrastructure) and a rental option hosted by Ocilion (optimised for medium-sized carriers). Since 2009, the IPTV specialist started IPTV building solutions for hotels, hospitals, ships, corporate buildings and other projects (iptv500 product). For more information, visit www.ocilion.com.

About Inside Secure/Verimatrix

Inside Secure/Verimatrix (Euronext Paris INSD) is redefining the standard for connected devices and services with an innovative combination of security and data analytics that maximizes revenues, protects reputations and enables growth. The company serves a range of industries and markets, including entertainment, mobile, computer networks and internet of things (IoT). The company offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and silicon IP that provides unparalleled security and business intelligence. With more than 24 years of experience and a solid reputation, Inside Secure/Verimatrix protects customers' most valuable content, transactions, applications, and communications. With 18 office locations in 12 countries supporting more than 1,200 customers, the company is uniquely positioned to secure and enable the connected future. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com and www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604006167/en/

Contacts:

Kelly Foster, Verimatrix

+1 619 224 1261

kfoster@verimatrix.com