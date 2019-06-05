sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,111 Euro		+0,058
+0,64 %
WKN: 927128 ISIN: JP3967200001 Ticker-Symbol: RAK 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
RAKUTEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RAKUTEN INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,041
9,212
08:01
9,03
9,238
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEC CORPORATION
NEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEC CORPORATION31,30-2,75 %
RAKUTEN INC9,111+0,64 %