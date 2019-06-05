On April 30, China's National Development and Reform Commission released the "Improving Issues Related to Feed-in Tariffs for Solar Photovoltaic" notice, the first document that confirms the level of FIT payments for solar projects following several consultation papers issued previously this year. The new FIT rates are set to be effective starting July 1.From the June edition of pv magazine Reviewing Q1 this year, China's lack of clarity on subsidy policy has kept most downstream players waiting for the government to confirm solar subsidies while halting construction. As a result, Chinese demand ...

