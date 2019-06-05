

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV.L, AV) announced Wednesday that Tom Stoddard has decided to step down as Chief Financial Officer and as a Director of Aviva from June 30. Stoddard will remain with the company until December 31, 2019 to support an orderly transition.



The company named Jason Windsor, currently Chief Financial Officer of Aviva UK Insurance, as the interim Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.



Windsor joined Aviva in 2010 and has worked as Chief Capital and Investments Officer, and as a member of the Group Executive.



Stoddard said, '...Aviva has a strong finance team, and it is now time for me to clear the way for others to step up, as I consider new opportunities.'



