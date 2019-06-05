Stockholm, June 5, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB's shares (short name: JOMA) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market. John Mattson Fastighetsföretagen AB ("John Mattson") belongs to the financial sector and is the 28th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Founded in 1965, John Mattson owns and manages residential and commercial properties on Lidingö island, a suburb of Stockholm. John Mattson's property portfolio is concentrated to southern Lidingö and encompasses 42 buildings with nearly 2,200 apartments and approximately 169,000 sq m. of lettable area, of which approximately 91 percent is residential space and nine percent is commercial space. The property value is approximately SEK 6 billion. "We are delighted by the interest shown by the general public and institutional investors in the John Mattson company, and we look forward to continuing, now as a listed company, with our long-term endeavour of creating great neighborhoods across generations," said Siv Malmgren, CEO of John Mattson. "We welcome John Mattson to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We congratulate John Mattson on its successful listing, and look forward to supporting the company on its continued journey in the public market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com