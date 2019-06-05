

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Go-Ahead Group Plc. (GOG.L), a provider of passenger transport services, announced Wednesday that it has appointed Elodie Brian as Chief Financial Officer on a permanent basis.



Brian has been acting as the company's Interim Chief Financial Officer since December 2018. She has previously worked as Finance and Contracts Director at Southeastern.



It was in August last year that Patrick Butcher, then CFO, announced his resignation to join Capita Plc as Chief Financial Officer.



Go-Ahead Group Chief Executive David Brown said, 'I am delighted that Elodie can build on the impact she has already made to the business in the past six months. Her continuing support of the Group's strategy and her wealth of experience in rail will contribute considerably to our future success.'



Go-Ahead will release its trading update for the period from December 30, 2018 to 5 June 2019 on Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX