Motive Partners Announces Stephen Catlin as Global Advisory Council Member

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Partners today announced the appointment of Stephen Catlin to its Global Advisory Council ("GAC"), joining an esteemed group of industry leaders.

Stephen was the Founder and CEO of Catlin Group, a London Stock Exchange listed specialty insurance and reinsurance company. Catlin Group operated six underwriting hubs and more than 55 offices worldwide, as well as owning the largest syndicate at Lloyd's of London. In 2015, Catlin Group was acquired by XL Group Plc, and subsequently XL Catlin was acquired by Axa in 2018.

Stephen recently announced his return to the specialty insurance and reinsurance industry with the launch of Convex, partnering with former XL Catlin colleague, Paul Brand. Bringing together some of the most experienced and forward-thinking executives in the insurance industry, Convex is building a forward-thinking business to underwrite both insurance and reinsurance with global access to risk to support a diversified book.

The GAC was established in 2017 to provide strategic guidance to Motive Partners and its portfolio companies and extend connectivity across technology, financial services and investment management. The GAC is comprised of individuals from a variety of complimentary disciplines:

Stephen Catlin , Founder & CEO of Convex;

, Founder & CEO of Convex; Sir Douglas Flint CBE , Chairman of Standard Life Aberdeen & former Group Chairman of HSBC;

Chairman of Standard Life Aberdeen & former Group Chairman of HSBC; Rosemary Leith , Founding Director of the World Wide Web Foundation & Fellow at Harvard's Berkman Center;

Founding Director of the World Wide Web Foundation & Fellow at Berkman Center; Peter Leukert , Group CIO at Deutsche Telekom;

Group CIO at Deutsche Telekom; James Neary , Managing Director of Warburg Pincus;

, Managing Director of Warburg Pincus; Henry Ritchotte , former Chief Operating Officer of Deutsche Bank;

former Chief Operating Officer of Deutsche Bank; Lawrence H. Summers , 71 st Secretary of the US Treasury & President Emeritus of Harvard

71 Secretary of the US Treasury & President Emeritus of John W. Thompson , Chairman of Microsoft;

Chairman of Microsoft; Romesh Wadhwani , Chairman & CEO of Symphony Technology Group;

Chairman & CEO of Symphony Technology Group; Paul Walker , former Co-Head of Technology at Goldman Sachs.

The GAC members are closely aligned with the firm's overarching strategy with deep expertise investing, operating and innovating in financial technology and financial services. Having held senior leadership positions at some of the world's most successful financial services and technology firms, the GAC members' knowledge and networks extend the firm's domain expertise and connectivity.

More information on Motive Partners, its strategy and team can be found at www.motivepartners.com.

